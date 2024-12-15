US, allies unveil conditions for engagement with Syria

According to western media, the statement, a copy of which was published on the British Foreign Office website on Saturday night, states: The Arab Contact Group on Syria met with foreign ministers and representatives of Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, the United States, the European Union and the UN Special Envoy for Syria and discussed recent developments in Syria.

The participants stressed their full support for the Syrian people at this critical time to build a more hopeful, secure and peaceful future.

