1 killed in shooting at US Army base
A shooting incident at the US military base in the state of Georgia has left one dead and prompted a brief lockdown there.
According to Associated Press, the base “Fort Eisenhower” was closed for an hour and the attacker was arrested.
Information about the motive of the attacker and the identity of the victim has not been released.
Fort Eisenhower, which is the headquarters of the US Army's "Cyber Command" later reported that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident in the base’s on-post housing.