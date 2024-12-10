Israeli regime conducts over 250 air strikes across Syria

Arabi 21 website reported on Tuesday that an Israeli security source, who asked for anonymity, told Radio Israel that they have bombed more than 250 targets in Syria since Bashar al-Assad's sudden fall, in one of the largest attacks in the history of the Israeli Air Force.

These attacks included the Syrian army, numerous fighters, multiple surface-to-air missile systems, as well as production centers and warehouses of weapons and ground-to-ground missiles.

