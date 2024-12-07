Syrian Army defeats terrorist units in Homs province

"Our Armed Forces carried out a successful operation... in the north of Homs province. With the support of Syrian and Russian aircraft, artillery, and military hardware, dozens of terrorists... and a large number of their equipment and weapons were destroyed," Sputnik reported, citing the Syrian Defense Ministry's statement.

As a result, a large number of surviving militants became disorganized and fled in panic, according to the statement.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last month, seizing several areas, according to reports.

