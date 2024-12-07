An engineered scenario regarding the management of Gaza may be on the agenda: expert

"However, it seems that Israel is seeking to end the war in Gaza and reach a final solution to end the killing in the region," Zargar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that "Some of the available data and documents indicate that the joint Fatah-Hamas committee for the administration of Gaza and its future could be a cover for Israeli actions, since the approval of the committee's officials will essentially be done by the Palestinian Authority."

"The footprint of Arab countries in this plan, combined with the supervision and direction of affairs by Israel, may indicate that an engineered scenario regarding the management of Gaza is on the agenda," the expert condluded.

