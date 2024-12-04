UNGA adopts resolution to hold Palestine peace conference

An overwhelming number of UN members in the General Assembly approved the resolution on Tuesday, despite the opposition from the United States and the Zionist regime.

157 countries voted in favor, seven countries abstained and eight others, including the US, Hungary, and Argentina, as well as the Israeli regime, opposed the motions.

By approving the resolution on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, the UN General Assembly called for achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in West Asia without delay.

