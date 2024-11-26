South Africa reaffirms collective global measures to attain freedom of Palestine: Report

South Africa has issued a statement marking the 47th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Turkish media Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

The occasion provides us with a crucial opportunity to reflect and take stock of the plight of the people of Palestine, the statement added.

The country stressed the importance of an immediate end to the conflict in Palestine and Lebanon, advocating for the commencement of a political process to establish a just and sustainable peace.

