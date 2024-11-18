OIC condemns Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza

The OIC made the remarks in a statement on Sunday, a day after Israel targeted a UN-run school currently housing displaced people in Al-Shati’ camp, west of Gaza City, and bombed Nuseirat refugee camp and the town of Beit Lahiya, leaving hundreds of casualties, most of them women and children.

The organization denounced as a “flagrant violation of international law” Israel's latest war crimes, urging the international community to stop the massacres committed by the occupying regime.

The OIC further called for ensuring the adequate and sustainable entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza, particularly the north, as well as providing international protection for Palestinians.

