12 injured, 2 killed in shooting incidents in New Orleans

Both occurred in the afternoon in the Fifth District, leaving a total of 12 gunshot wound victims, two of which have been pronounced dead as of Sunday night.

In the first incident, nine people were shot and taken to the hospital.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers assigned to a second line event -- which is a type of parade with live brass band music -- reported hearing gunfire.

The officers responded to the scene at the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue and located nine victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

