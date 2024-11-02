Russia, N.Korea committed to implement strategic partnership

The Russian and North Korean foreign ministers have confirmed their commitment to fully implement the provisions of the agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Both sides reaffirmed their firm commitment to fully implement the provisions of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which consolidated the reaching of traditionally friendly Russian-Korean relations to a new qualitative level," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the consultations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui.

endNewsMessage1