World condemns Israeli regime’s UNRWA ban

The legislation, approved on Monday, would – if implemented – prevent UNRWA from providing life-saving support to Palestinians across Israeli-occupied Gaza and the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

“We will not allow this. The overwhelming vote of the Knesset reflects Israel’s transformation into a fascist state,” said a Palestinian spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

Hamas also denounced the move saying it considers the bill a “part of the Zionist war and aggression against our people”, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) called it “an escalation in the genocide” against Palestinians.

