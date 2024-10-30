World condemns Israeli regime’s UNRWA ban
The United Nations and countries across the globe have denounced the Israeli regime after its parliament passed two laws to ban the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in Near East (UNRWA) from operating in occupied Palestine.
The legislation, approved on Monday, would – if implemented – prevent UNRWA from providing life-saving support to Palestinians across Israeli-occupied Gaza and the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.
“We will not allow this. The overwhelming vote of the Knesset reflects Israel’s transformation into a fascist state,” said a Palestinian spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.
Hamas also denounced the move saying it considers the bill a “part of the Zionist war and aggression against our people”, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) called it “an escalation in the genocide” against Palestinians.