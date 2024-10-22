The level of confrontation with Israel has increased among European countries: expert

"Considering the recent tensions between Israel and Spain, it can be concluded that the level of confrontation with Israel has increased among European countries," Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "The European Union is not a unified political-economic bloc, but many of them disagree with each other not only about the Middle East and even about Gaza and Lebanon, but also about Ukraine and support for this country."

"Meanwhile, if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, another new scenario will be created and we will face new issues and new approaches from Washington," the expert added.

endNewsMessage1