Israel has violated many international rules and even went as far as genocide: expert

"In order to implement its goals, Israel has violated many international rules and even went as far as genocide," Zakerian told in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that, "It is far-fetched to think that a case will be opened for Israel in the UN Security Council to condemn them and that a statement will be issued or that Israel's actions will be condemned in the UN General Assembly."

"Recently, the International Criminal Court has issued a temporary order to stop any actions that lead to the continuation of the genocide by Israel, and according to this, targeting the forces that protect human lives and certain groups can be considered a war crime and be placed as new documents in the previous files to strengthen it," the expert concluded.

