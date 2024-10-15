Hezbollah downs Israeli Hermes 450 drone

In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that its air defense unit shot down an Israeli Hermes-450 drone, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Hezbollah had previously shot down several Hermes 900 drones of the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

