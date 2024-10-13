Trump worries World War III could break out in coming months

"I actually worry about the next three months. I really do. I worry about the next three and a half four months will end up in a world war because of this, the people that we have (in government)," he said at a rally in the state of California, TASS reported.

Trump again promised that if he wins the presidential election, he will be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, as well as "end the chaos in West Asia".

