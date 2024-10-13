The only way to stop Israel's attacks on Lebanon is to implement Resolution 1701: expert

"This is not the first time that Israel has attacked the United Nations peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) and it is not the first time that the countries of the world have condemned this action," Sedeghian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"None of the countries, not even the United Nations and the Security Council, have been able to effectively and practically force Israel to stop the conflicts," he added.

"What can calm the situation in southern Lebanon is the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the expert added.

