Train collision leaves 19 injured in Tamil Nadu

Train movement on the entire section was affected, forcing the railways to cancel two trains and divert or operate more than half a dozen others via alternate routes.

Officials said that due to the accident of train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division yesterday, the follwing two trains have been cancelled. This includes -- Train No.12077 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express and Train No.12078 Vijayawada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express was cancelled, Business Standard reported.

