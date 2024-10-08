Aliyev goes to Kremlin for talks with Putin
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has went to the Kremlin for bilateral negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The talks are taking place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States summit. Normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations tops the agenda.
Russia supports the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process.
Azerbaijan and Armenia are working on the conclusion of a peace treaty. They signed regulations on the joint activity of Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions on August 30, 2024. Both sides have launched domestic procedures to approve the document.
A Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to Karabakh in October 2020 after the end of Armenian-Azerbaijani hostilities.