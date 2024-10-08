Aliyev goes to Kremlin for talks with Putin

The talks are taking place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States summit. Normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations tops the agenda.

Russia supports the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are working on the conclusion of a peace treaty. They signed regulations on the joint activity of Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions on August 30, 2024. Both sides have launched domestic procedures to approve the document.

A Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to Karabakh in October 2020 after the end of Armenian-Azerbaijani hostilities.

endNewsMessage1