Short-living Zionist regime not belong in region: Hezbollah

Hezbollah issued a statement on Monday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Operation al-Aqsa Storm, October 7.

The Lebanese resistance movement, in the statement, hailed the brave resistance of the Palestinian nation.

Despite the brutality and aggression of the Israeli occupation regime, which has led to the martyrdom of tens of thousands of Palestinians and the destruction of the Gaza Strip, the oppressive regime has proven to be unable to survive without the support of the US, added the statement.

endNewsMessage1