One should not expect anything special to happen regarding the Gaza war: expert

"Israel's aggression towards Lebanon has gone in such a direction that now the President of France has taken a stand against Israel to stop arms exports," Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that "We have to accept that France cannot do anything in the meantime and Israel is still taking victims from Lebanon and Gaza."

"The Europeans have a more powerful tool against Israel, which can be related to humanitarian rights issues, but I think the situation in Gaza and Lebanon will continue with the same Western policies," he added.

