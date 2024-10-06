Israel's extremism in al-Aqsa Mosque led to the implementation of Hamas operations: expert

"Before the Al-Aqsa operation, Israel seized and burned Palestinian lands in the West Bank, which severely closed the space for Palestinians," Cheraghi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Parallel to this attack, Lebanon's Hezbollah declared its support for Gaza and its residents on October 8, 2023, and attacks began on the north of the occupied territories, and the conflicts between them and the northern settlers intensified, and about 300 people fled their homes inside Israel. Lebanon's Hezbollah attacks increased in this direction, and Israel concluded that it should move towards the northern borders," he added

"Israel's costs in the region, especially in its arms, have increased sharply," he added.

