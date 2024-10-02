For Bright Future of the Country: DPRK

-Special School Opening

September 1 is a day in the DPRK when all the schoolchildren of the country begin their new school terms after their school holidays.

Amid the ringing of the school bells heard all around the country, a special school in the capital of the DPRK began its new term.

On August 16, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the April 25 Hostel under the sweltering heat to check on the lessons received by the schoolchildren from the flood-hit areas of the country. He sat down for a long while to personally examine the demonstrative lecture of primary school students and even inspected the stationery to be used by them.

At the hostel’s resting area, he helped the schoolchildren with their bags and said that they looked beautiful and handsome in their new uniforms, adding that their mothers, too, would be very happy. Everyone all across the country, not to say of the people from the flood-hit areas, could not control their tears while looking at the sincerely satisfied expression of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Flood victims in other countries who lost everything would be waiting in makeshift buildings waiting for relief materials. However, residents of flood-struck areas in the DPRK are enjoying their days in a palace-like hostel in the capital city of Pyongyang. And today, they are witnessing their children learning in modern classrooms. The sounds of cheers for respected Comrade Kim Jong Un and the Workers’ Party of Korea cherished in their hearts can be heard by all.

This is a special school opening surrounded by cheers of hurray; a true spectacle that is unique to socialist DPRK led by a great father who regards it as his absolute principle to do anything for the younger generation. On this land, the school bells that are raising the future of a powerful country is reverberated much more.

-Schoolchildren Encouraged to Learn National Instrumental Music

Young group members learn how to play national musical instruments at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Such activities are also seen at other palaces across the country where national music is greatly encouraged.

-Happy Camping

Schoolchildren relish a variety of experience at the Mangyongdae Children’s Camp located at the foot of picturesque Mt Ryongak in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

