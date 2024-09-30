Cargo planes land in US base in NE Syria

The US base in Al-Shadaddi City in southern Al-Hasakah countryside witnessed the landing of a cargo plane carrying weapons and military equipment, to reinforce the “International Coalition” and face potential threats in the area.

An Arab media revealed that the United States has no intention of leaving Syria.

Regarding the regional developments and the attacks of Resistance groups on the US bases and forces in recent months, this country transferred many new weapons to Syria to strengthen its presence in this country.

