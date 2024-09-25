Reality of DPR. Korea

-For Eternal Prosperity of Socialist Korea

Recent years have witnessed a large number of creations contributing to the promotion of the people’s health and improvement of their living springing up in various parts of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: The city of Samjiyon in its northern part has been turned into a model of a cultured mountainous city; imposing streets such as Songhwa, Hwasong, Rimhung and Jonwi have been built in the capital city of Pyongyang; large-scale greenhouse farms have been built including the Kangdong Combined Greenhouse Farm which can produce vegetables in a highly intensive, optimal and intelligent way; modern bases for mass cultural activities and advanced medical service institutions have been built. The construction of rural houses is dynamically proceeding on a nationwide scale.

Rapid progress has been made in the sci-tech sector including cutting-edge technology, solving many problems arising in making effective use of the existing economic foundations of the country. It is also noteworthy that steady efforts have been made to continuously spur the trend of economic upturn and thus firmly put the overall economy of the country on a track of stable and sustainable development.

By channelling a major effort into building up its defence capabilities, the country has proudly joined the front rank of the military powers. In a word, it can be said that it has been building solid foundations for its eternal prosperity.

All these achievements have been made under the guidance of Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

He continues his journey of patriotic devotion with an ennobling outlook on life that he has nothing more to wish for, even though his body may be scattered like grains of sand on the road for posterity, and with a single desire to develop his into a powerful nation no one could ever dare to attack and make his people the happiest in the world.

He initiated the Regional Development 20×10 Policy aimed at improving the material and cultural living standards of the whole population and took all relevant measures to push it forward. He also unfolded a plan to build modern general hospitals in the capital city of Pyongyang and provinces so that the people can gain access to advanced medical service anywhere. There is no end to enumerating his far-reaching plans and initiatives for the people’s well-being and the country’s prosperity.

Kim Jong Un believes that there can be no satisfaction or accomplishment in cultivating strength for defending oneself.

Under his leadership the DPRK has built a powerful war deterrent, and is ceaselessly developing new, advanced weapons to perfection. That’s why the local media said that the DPRK has taken in its hands both “eyes” that can look over a very long distance and a strong "fist" that can reach a very long distance.

Besides, his people-first politics has helped develop the country into a harmonious and united society where its people help and lead one another forward, and put the single-hearted unity in which the Party and the masses share their leader’s ideas and intentions, onto a new high. This kind of unity is peculiar to the country.

-DPRK Ushers in a New Era of Comprehensive Development of Socialism

If one hears the voices ringing out of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, they can feel that the whole society is filled with the spirit of advance and a lively atmosphere.

As its people say, the country has ushered in an era of comprehensive development of socialism.

Let’s analyze the meaning.

First, all sectors including the economy, culture, and national defence are developing simultaneously.

It is needless to discuss here that the country has entered the ranks of the world’s military powers on its own terms.

In the economic field in 2023, it attained all the 12 goals for national economic development, including grain, rolled steel and cement production. Compared with 2020, before the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, it remarkably boosted the production of pig iron, machine tools, fertilizers and other major items, increasing the GDP by 1.4 times.

In the cultural field, too, a radical improvement was made in education in the new century, aimed at turning the country into a talent power, an educational power; the material and technical foundations of the public health sector were strengthened, and successes were achieved at international sports games.

It can be said that the phrase One particular sector leads and the others develop behind cannot be heard anywhere in the country.

Second, not only the capital city but also the regions are undergoing transformation simultaneously.

It is well known that in recent years 10 000 flats were built every year in Pyongyang.

At the same time, renovating the rural communities in different parts of the country has been conducted on an extensive scale since 2022.

Construction of a new mountain gorge city in the Komdok area is at its final stage.

The Regional Development 20×10 Policy was set forth for a simultaneous, balanced and rapid development of the country, with the result that modernizing the regional-industry factories in 20 counties in different parts of the country every year for ten years is going full steam ahead.

Building a large modern greenhouse farm and general hospital in each province is being carried out in a three-dimensional way or is under plan.

Third, a great change is being brought about not only in urban and rural areas, mountains and rivers but also in the ideological and spiritual traits of the people.

An important feature of the country in 2023 is that the people’s patriotic enthusiasm was greatly enhanced, and a mass movement of patriotism was launched on a wide scale.

The movement for increasing production of coal and fertilizer out of patriotism and rendering assistance to the major construction sites were conducted on a mass basis, and young people, in particular, actively volunteered to work at challenging and labour-consuming sectors of socialist construction.

According to data available, their number amounted to more than 100 000.

It is reported that in the first month of this year alone more than 6 000 young people volunteered to work at the major sectors of the economy.

-Rimhung Street Built in Distinctive Way

All the flats on Rimhung Street constructed as the second-stage Hwasong area project for building 10 000 flats have elegant features befitting luxury houses. The street in which all buildings are non-repetitive and go in perfect formative and artistic harmony is another pride of Pyongyang.

