Netanyahu needs field achievements to maintain his political life: expert

"The statements of the Israeli authorities in recent weeks have been completely contradictory and it should be known that the siege of Gaza during the past 12 months was practically on the ground and the area is under siege from the north and south, but the point is that the Israeli army underground could not reach the exits and Hamas tunnels to be found," Hanizadeh wrote in an exclusive article for ILNA.

"Netanyahu has one month to either accept the ceasefire in Gaza or to continue the same process of crimes in Gaza and other areas, which will be a loser in both cases," he added.

"Netanyahu needs field achievements to maintain his political life, and one of the scenarios in this regard is the assassination of resistance commanders," the expert added.

