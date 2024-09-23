Syria sympathizes with Iran over mine explosion in Tabas

“Syrian leadership and people express their sincere sympathy with the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the explosion that occurred in a mine in the city of “Tabas” in the southern Khorasan Province, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of mine workers,” Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement, SANA reported.

Syria offers condolences to the Iranian people and leadership, particularly, to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured, Foreign Ministry added.

endNewsMessage1