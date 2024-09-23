Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon leave 13 injured: Health Ministry
News code : ۱۵۳۳۲۸۶
The Lebanese Ministry of Health says 13 people have been injured in Israeli attacks on two areas in southern Lebanon.
Some 13 individuals have been injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the regions of Al-Malkiya and Jebel-El-Batm in southern Lebanon, Al Mayadeen on Monday quoted the Lebanese ministry as saying.
The Zionist regime has launched attacks on the district in the vicinity of Tebnin Hospital in southern Lebanon, it added.