Voting for Kamala Harris vote for war with Russia: Trump

Republican nominee Donald Trump spent his second rally since Tuesday’s debate promoting false online accusations trying to discredit Vice President Kamala Harris’s performance, alongside baseless allegations of chicanery in the reporting of crime statistics and jobs data.

“She can’t talk,” Trump told a crowd of thousands in Las Vegas on Friday, three nights after facing Harris for the first time, claiming victory and saying he would not agree to another debate. He asked if Harris had received the questions in advance, picking up on internet rumors that the host network, ABC News, has denied. Trump also referenced a Facebook post suggesting, without evidence, that Harris had audio devices in her earrings.

“I hear she got the questions, and I also heard she had something in the ear,” Trump said.

