G7 renews claims on Iran-Russia military cooperation
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized economies, in a joint statement, have repeated baseless claims first raised by US media about Iran's involvement in the Ukraine war by sending missiles to Russia.
Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, deepening the military cooperation between the two countries, which are both under US sanctions, the G 7 statement claimed.
“Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs (drones) and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly,” the G7 ministers said in the statement, according to Reuters.