Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine

The ministry said that the shipment would not take place after this ally pulled out of the initiative, the NL Times website said, citing the Dutch Defense Ministry, according to TASS.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told a German media outlet that the Netherlands had sent a radar system and that three launch installations would be transferred soon. However, the country that was expected to supply the other components of the system failed to comply with its commitment. Now, the Dutch are in talks with other countries to supply said components. It was not stated which country it was that pulled out of the deal.

