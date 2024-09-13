Lack of accountability for killing UN staff unacceptable: Guterres

Guterres also revealed in an interview on Wednesday local time that since October 2023 and following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, he has not spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has long accused the United Nations of being anti-Israel.

"I haven't talked to him because he doesn't answer my phone calls, but I have no reason not to talk to him" he said.

Guterres and senior UN officials have been critical of the Zionist regime for its brutalities against Palestinians and have repeatedly denounced the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.