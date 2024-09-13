Yerevan is worried about pressure from Baku and Ankara: expert

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently announced at the Yerevan International Dialogue Forum that the preamble and 13 articles of this agreement have been prepared for signing between the two sides, and on the other hand, Yerevan has faced challenges and confrontations with the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the reopening of the Zangzor Corridor," Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"This is while Pashinyan recently mentioned in the question and answer session of his country's parliament that Armenia guarantees the safety of transport connections between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan to ensure the unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions. to be achieved and somehow insists that security must be provided by Yerevan in this direction," he added.

He continued that, "Currently, Azerbaijan is in a good situation and has the upper hand from the economic, political and military point of view, and for this reason, Pashinyan seeks to sign an agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan as soon as possible."

"Yerevan is worried about Moscow's behavior in this regard and does not want this agreement to be hampered by the Russians," he added.





