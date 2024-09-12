Russia welcomes coordination between IAEA chief, Iran gov’t
Russia's ambassador and permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organizations has hailed the recent correspondence between Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the resumption of negotiations on the resolution of safeguards issues.
Mikhail Ulyanov, speaking at the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna on Wednesday, a copy of which was published on his X social network, expressed hope that the process of negotiations between the agency and the new Iranian government will be resumed faster.
We (Russia) urge Western countries to exercise restraint, not to make any sudden and sudden moves and allow the Director General of the Agency and the Iranian side to create a process without external pressure, he said.
All member states of the Board of Governors should give the IAEA Director General and Iranian officials the opportunity to have a constructive and meaningful dialogue without harmful interventions, the Russian envoy continued, saying “In our opinion, this will be the best way to show confidence in the director general of the agency and his efforts”.