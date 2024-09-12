Russia welcomes coordination between IAEA chief, Iran gov’t

We (Russia) urge Western countries to exercise restraint, not to make any sudden and sudden moves and allow the Director General of the Agency and the Iranian side to create a process without external pressure, he said.

All member states of the Board of Governors should give the IAEA Director General and Iranian officials the opportunity to have a constructive and meaningful dialogue without harmful interventions, the Russian envoy continued, saying “In our opinion, this will be the best way to show confidence in the director general of the agency and his efforts”.