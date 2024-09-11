Russia comments on reports of missiles delivery from Iran

"We hear about a lot of allegations regarding some kind of supplies of some kind of weapons to Russia, but they are groundless," Peskov told journalists commenting on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent statement that Iran had been allegedly supplying Russia with missiles.

"We are developing our relations with a number of countries, we are cooperating in various spheres, and we will continue this cooperation in the interests of all involved countries," he added, TASS reported.

