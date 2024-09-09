Israeli attack on Syria: Death toll rises to 14

The number of the injured people has also increased to 43, with at least six of them being in critical condition, SANA news agency reported on Monday.

The regime fired missiles at several military sites near the city of Masyaf in Hama Province late on Sunday night in the latest act of aggression against Syria.

SANA reported material damage to a highway between Masyaf and the town of Wadi al-Uyun, saying that the airstrike caused a fire in the Hair Abbas area as well.

