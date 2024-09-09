Ukraine is looking to gain more points through military operations: expert

"Basically, when the tension escalates or the war spreads, the governments look for it in order to balance the situation in any way, and this issue continues even now," Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The decisive point has been how far America can support this country in the current situation of the war in Ukraine and how far this process can continue," he added.

The expert concluded that "Ukraine is also looking for this war to spread to other regions of Russia, but these developments in the field occur while the Russian Foreign Minister, referring to the military operation of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region, has announced that before this operation, decisions were being made regarding negotiations with Ukraine, but Kiev's action practically sidelined the negotiations."

