German fighter jets spotted in US carrying nuclear bombs

The image, released on social media by user TaskForce23, shows the jet equipped with a B61-12 nuclear bomb trainer, a non-explosive version of the weapon used for training purposes, Newsweek reported.

The B61-12 nuclear bomb is the latest variant in the B61 family, with selectable explosive yields of up to 50 kilotons of TNT. For comparison, the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 had yields of 15 and 25 kilotons, respectively.

endNewsMessage1