UN urges immediate ceasefire, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza

DiCarlo issued the call while briefing the 15-member UN Security Council about the latest situation in war-ravaged Gaza and the occupied West Bank on Wednesday evening local time.

She hailed the continued efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, saying recent meetings in Doha and Cairo have attempted to bridge the gaps, but major differences remain.

More steps must be taken to reach an agreement without further delay. The United Nations remains committed to supporting all efforts to this end, DiCarlo said, warning that “the situation on the ground is dire and deplorable, with Israeli military operations continuing throughout Gaza and the death toll growing tragically”.