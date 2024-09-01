For Posterity: DPR Korea

-Endless Love for Posterity

Among the many entities erected on this land under the wise leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, there is also Okryu Children’s Hospital situated in Munsu area.

On March 21, 2014, ten years ago, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited Okryu Children’s Hospital.

On this day, he inquired in detail about the operation of the hospital with parental affection.

He asked what kind of medicine is scarce in preventive and curative medical care, what disease is most prevalent among children, whether there is any broken equipment during operation since its opening, etc.

Furthermore, he acquainted himself with the supply of meat and eggs and said earnestly that in-patient children should be fully provided with food such as meat and eggs

He continued that medical workers at Okryu Children’s Hospital should cherish the noble will of President Kim Il Sung, and Chairman Kim Jong Il who loved the children so much during their lifetime, and display a high sense of responsibility in providing medical service with great devotion.

The endless love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who devotes his all for our children is also permeated in baby homes and children’s homes across the country.

In February 2014, he came to know that there are some malnourished children among the orphans, while learning about the situation of baby homes and children’s homes across the country.

Then, he took a benevolent measure to send them to hospital for recuperation.

When he heard the news that they fully recovered, he visited the hospital and expressed his satisfaction of seeing healthy and fit children, saying that he can see they are now full of vigor.

And he continued that we should make them only enjoy happiness as in the song “We are the happiest in the World” they are now singing in a cheerful voice and make that song resound far and wide across the country.

All thoughts and activities of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for giving all possible blessings in the world to our children are giving birth to many moving stories of love for posterity.

As we have a great father who embraces all the children in the country and raises them into great pillars who would lead the future of the country, the happy laughter and songs of our children will reverberate as the vigorous sound of advance of our Republic.

-Why Did He Wait

Many people do not forget their camping days in their childhood when they were lost in the world of endless curiosity and enjoyment exploring the scenic spots and the nature.

Even during those days of pleasure and excitement, loneliness of being far away from their homes and yearning for their parents may linger on with young children.

Such untold thoughts of the children were read by the Leader of the country, not their parents. Despite many pressing state affairs, he visited the far-away camp and took great care of the children, removing the cloud from their hearts. Such an unbelievable episode brought a change in the basic principle of life.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un personally visited the Children’s Camp in Mt. Myohyang, the scenic spot for our people on May 19, 2013. He gave valuable teachings on efficient management of the Camp, stopping at the children’s bedrooms, dining rooms, halls and climbing knowledge dissemination rooms. Much of his precious time already passed, but he did not leave the place.

Children would feel so disappointed if they knew he had left without seeing them, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said and waited for them to come back from the mountain-climbing and have a photograph taken with them. The ardent love for the posterity and noble personality of a leader of waiting for the children for so long made the parents across the country weep with gratitude and emotion.

Though the parents did nothing more than just send off their children for camping with joy and satisfaction, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un personally visited the camping site distance away and took care of the children’s camping life, giving top national priority to the work for the new generation. It is only too natural for the children and people across the country to call and uphold him as father.

“Dear Father”, the song recently being widely disseminated on the internet and social networks globally, is an immortal hymn to the great leader that fully reflects the true hearts of our people who trust and follow him as their father.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un devotes his all, saying that he would spare nothing for the children and even pick a star from the sky for them. Indeed, children of socialist Korea will grow up into reliable pillars who make the fatherland prosperous and strong. The future of our country will become brighter under the noble love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for posterity.

The blessed children who met the great father at the camp on that day were the sons and daughters of ordinary working people.

-Kindergarteners Cultivate Talents

Children at Unha Kindergarten No. 1 in Ryongsong District in Pyongyang, the capital city of the DPRK, grow into prodigies.

-Famous Young Dancers

Ryonhwa Primary School in Central District in the capital city of Pyongyang has been renowned for training talented young dancers for tens of years.

Members of the dance circle of the school left deep impressions on people by showing high artistic skills at several performances including national art festivals of schoolchildren and New Year performances.

endNewsMessage1