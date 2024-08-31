Resistance will surprise Israel in West Bank: Hamas

Hamas in a statement announced that the two operations near Gush Etzion and the Zionist settlement of "Kermi Tzur" in the north of Hebron, are a clear message to the Zionists.

These special operations are of great importance in terms of their location – al-Khalil, aka in Hebron – in the south of the West Bank, it added.

The mentioned operations were carried out in the current sensitive time when the Zionists' attacks against the northern provinces of the West Bank and the genocide in the Gaza Strip have intensified.

The Israeli enemy cannot monopolize any part of the homeland and the Resistance forces in the West Bank are able to surprise the occupying Israeli regime at any time and place, Hamas stressed.

