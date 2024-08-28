The West considers the restoration of relations between Ankara and Damascus against its interests: expert

"In case of normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria, America will also be forced to leave Syria, and at that time the fight against ISIS and other terrorist movements will be carried out by the Syrian government," Ghaem Maqami said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Ankara declares that it supports the territorial integrity of Syria, but with the conditions announced by Turkey, in a way, we are witnessing the division of Syrian territory by this country and its plans," he added.

"Many observers and analysts believe that the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara can end up at the expense of the West and their military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, and therefore the West does not want such an event to happen," the expert concluded.

