Jordan urges UN to act against Israel threats on Al-Aqsa

The Israeli minister claimed that building a synagogue on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City would ensure equal rights for Muslims and Jews, which violates UN resolutions and the status quo of Al-Aqsa, Al Mayadeen reported.

"We urge the Security Council and all members of the Int’l community to take immediate effective action to stop the illegal Israeli measures that violate the historical and legal status quo at occupied Jerusalem’s Holy Sites. As the occupying power, Israel is legally responsible for protecting the historical and legal Status quo," Safadi wrote on X on Tuesday.

endNewsMessage1