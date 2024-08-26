Malaysia urges West to stop skewing media narratives on Gaza

Speaking at the National Meeting of Mosques of Malaysia with a focus on ‘Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine’, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim referred to the West's attempt to highlight the narration of Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 and ignoring the 70-year occupation of Palestine and stressed that there is no need for the West to teach the Muslim world "the meaning of democracy, human rights and sustainable development".

He said the western countries, on the other hand, need to stop trying to control the international media, merely for the sake of highlighting inaccurate narratives regarding the war in Gaza, Palestine.

Ibrahim once again stressed that western countries do not need to teach the Muslim world about the meaning of democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

endNewsMessage1