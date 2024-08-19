Negotiations for the sake of negotiations have no results from Hamas' point of view: expert

"The issue of the return of Palestinian refugees, the entry of trucks carrying food and medicine, and the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers are among the conditions of Hamas, which this movement continues to insist on, but without the implementation of these conditions, the representatives of the Hamas movement will undoubtedly not come to the negotiating table," Sadr al-Husseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Negotiations for the sake of negotiations have no results from Hamas' point of view," he added.

"In order to satisfy the public opinion present in the occupied territories, Netanyahu pretends that he is looking for negotiations, a ceasefire and finally the exchange of prisoners who have been held by Hamas for 10 months," he added.

endNewsMessage1