The outcome of the Gaza ceasefire is not clear: expert

"The fact is that Hamas has officially announced that there has been no progress in the Doha negotiations, and on the other hand, Israel is insisting on its position, while the United States has announced that a ceasefire will be established in Gaza soon and during this week," Mirabian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The outcome of the Gaza ceasefire is not clear, and we are witnessing many complications in the negotiation process, one of which is Israel's negative and passive approach," he added.

"The White House wants the Gaza cease-fire to be final and enforceable in order to record it in their favor, and this component can be a testimony that the agreement is likely to be signed and implemented in the coming days," the expert concluded.

