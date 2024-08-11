On Tuesday, the MoD said that Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region in western Russia.

On Wednesday, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russia’s air, missile and artillery strikes had prevented about 1,000 Ukrainian troops from advancing deep into Russian territory.

The Russian armed forces will retaliate against the regime in Kiev for its barbaric attacks on the western Russian regions, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

