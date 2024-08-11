13 people injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk
Thirteen people were injured in the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk region, with two in critical condition, Acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.
Smirnov said that the incident occurred when a missile intercepted by Russian defense systems fell onto a residential building, triggering a fire.
Initial reports indicated that the building's structural integrity remains intact. To date, 15 people have been rescued, Xinhua reported.