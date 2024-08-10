Iranian Labour News Agency

French president calls for Gaza ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed France's support for a ceasefire in Gaza aimed at freeing all hostages, protecting Gazans, and delivering large-scale humanitarian aid, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Macron made these remarks during telephone conversations on Thursday and Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Xinhua reported.

During the phone discussions, Macron and the two Arab leaders agreed to continue working towards a lasting and credible solution to the crisis, based on the two-state solution.

 

