US Navy destroyers sent from Oman Gulf towards Israel

Two destroyers of the US Navy, the USS Laboon (DDG-58) and USS Cole (DDG-67) have been sent from the Gulf of Oman to the Red Sea, in the direction of occupying lands.

The USS Laboon and USS Cole are both Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyers, capable of various offensive and defensive missions.

The Pentagon announced Friday that the US will deploy additional military assets to West Asia amid rising tensions in the region.

