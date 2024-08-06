Expert examines the options of Hamas for the head of the political office

"With the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office, the strategic council of this movement presented three options for choosing him as his replacement in several meetings," Hanizadeh wrote in an exclusive article for ILNA.

He added that, "The first option is "Khaled Meshaal", who was the head of Hamas's political office for about 10 years, who is highly popular among Palestinians, and of course there are considerations regarding his choice; Because over the years, he focused all his efforts on getting closer to Turkey, and this issue made some countries of the axis of resistance discouraged."

"The second option is 'Khalil al-Hiya', who is currently acting as the deputy of the political office of Hamas. Not long ago, he gave a powerful speech that caused a lot of reactions, and it is possible that he will be the next choice after Ismail Haniyeh," he added.

"The third option is 'Moussa Abu Marzouq', who studied in America and is now considered a senior member of the Hamas political office. He has been a member of the Hamas leadership council for 30 years, but he generally has liberal positions," he concluded.

